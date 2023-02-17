Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Raised by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.5% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 409.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,234,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,873,000 after purchasing an additional 61,822 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.17. The stock had a trading volume of 213,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

