VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 164.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6,369.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

