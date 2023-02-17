Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Coterra Energy accounts for approximately 2.9% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned 0.06% of Coterra Energy worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

