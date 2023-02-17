Utrust Reaches Market Cap of $60.18 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $60.18 million and $6.35 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.67 or 0.00425940 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,933.70 or 0.28215038 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.