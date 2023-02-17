US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Trading Down 1%

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) shares fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01). 129,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 145,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.82 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 million and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.85.

Get US Solar Fund alerts:

US Solar Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from US Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. US Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.33%.

About US Solar Fund

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

Featured Stories

