US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. The company traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 3719056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.

USFD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

US Foods Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.46.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

