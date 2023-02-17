Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.
Urban Edge Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $19.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties
About Urban Edge Properties
Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urban Edge Properties (UE)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.