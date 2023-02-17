Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,331 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

