Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31, reports. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. Upstart updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Upstart Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $18.93 on Friday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $57,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $969,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,593 shares of company stock worth $653,557. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 40,000.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Upstart by 3,345.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 62.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Upstart by 85.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

