UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.18 billion and $1.98 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $3.34 or 0.00013661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.97 or 0.00409038 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000800 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00017485 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.33259683 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,977,502.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.