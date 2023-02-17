Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UEIC. Rosenblatt Securities cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Universal Electronics Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $24.45 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $310.03 million, a P/E ratio of 305.66 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Electronics (UEIC)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.