Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UEIC. Rosenblatt Securities cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $24.45 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $310.03 million, a P/E ratio of 305.66 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 549.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 164,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Universal Electronics by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Universal Electronics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

