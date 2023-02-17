Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives $39.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on U shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

NYSE U opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $110.15.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $803,881.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $416,537.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,156,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,673,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $803,881.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,801.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,879. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,844,000 after buying an additional 2,087,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 5,564.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after buying an additional 2,068,619 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

