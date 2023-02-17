Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives $39.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.03.
Several research analysts have recently commented on U shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Unity Software Stock Performance
NYSE U opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $110.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,844,000 after buying an additional 2,087,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 5,564.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after buying an additional 2,068,619 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Unity Software Company Profile
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unity Software (U)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.