United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,665,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,105,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,420 shares of company stock valued at $58,880,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.64.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $251.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

