United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

