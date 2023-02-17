Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $6.54 or 0.00027268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.99 billion and $130.59 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00412575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013858 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000806 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00017236 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004146 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000365 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.60596793 USD and is down -4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 613 active market(s) with $142,924,318.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

