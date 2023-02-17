Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 73,404 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $200.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.48 and a 200-day moving average of $211.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.