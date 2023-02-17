Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,650 ($56.45) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,400 ($53.41) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.02) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($52.20) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.27) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,900 ($47.34) to GBX 3,800 ($46.13) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,118.33 ($49.99).

Unilever Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,230 ($51.35) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,159.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,050.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.66) and a one year high of GBX 4,299.50 ($52.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £107.11 billion and a PE ratio of 2,169.74.

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 38.12 ($0.46) dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

