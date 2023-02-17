UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of UMB Financial worth $44,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $119,096.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $119,096.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $38,498.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,133 shares of company stock valued at $808,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UMBF opened at $90.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average is $87.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $103.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
