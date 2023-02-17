UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of UMB Financial worth $44,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $119,096.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $119,096.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $38,498.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,133 shares of company stock valued at $808,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of UMBF opened at $90.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average is $87.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $103.40.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Stories

