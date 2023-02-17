Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a negative net margin of 197.47%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,344. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,526,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,800,000 after acquiring an additional 477,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 796.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 460,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 409,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RARE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

