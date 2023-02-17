Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,713,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 891.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after buying an additional 158,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.24.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $531.56 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $532.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $489.31 and its 200-day moving average is $441.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

