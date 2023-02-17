UBS Oconnor LLC Reduces Position in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its position in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,013 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in SK Growth Opportunities were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKGRU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $9,980,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKGRU remained flat at $10.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

SK Growth Opportunities Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. SK Growth Opportunities Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Auxo Capital Managers LLC.

