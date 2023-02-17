UBS Oconnor LLC Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,995. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Separately, Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

