UBS Oconnor LLC Raises Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,173 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.06% of Invitation Homes worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on INVH. Raymond James lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

INVH stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,915. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

