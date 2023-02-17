UBS Oconnor LLC Lowers Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,170 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 94.0% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in CF Industries by 691.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

CF traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $84.42. 693,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,384. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.54 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.94.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

