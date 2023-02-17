UBS Oconnor LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 141.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,657 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,614.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABR traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $15.17. 1,025,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,596. The company has a current ratio of 41.12, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $18.09.

ABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

