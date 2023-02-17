UBS Oconnor LLC Has $22.65 Million Position in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its holdings in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,339,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,208 shares during the quarter. Gores Holdings IX comprises approximately 0.4% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings IX were worth $22,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 173,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter worth $48,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the third quarter worth $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GHIX remained flat at $10.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 75,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,580. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.