UBS Oconnor LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,574 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.29% of National Health Investors worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1,177.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 79.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 400.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 72.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,016.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 44,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,394. The company has a current ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

