Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 24,066 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 134,723 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,325,194 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,618,000 after buying an additional 174,595 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 377,087 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 17,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

UBER stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

