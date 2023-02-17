Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.50-7.65 EPS.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $341.17. The company had a trading volume of 271,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,406. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.35. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $453.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TYL. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $164,642,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,766 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

