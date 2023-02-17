Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has $60.11 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,966 shares during the period. Berry Global Group comprises approximately 4.3% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned 0.95% of Berry Global Group worth $60,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.73. 86,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Articles

