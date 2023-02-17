Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Twilio to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.30.
Twilio Price Performance
Shares of Twilio stock opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00.
About Twilio
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
