Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Twilio to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Twilio by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

