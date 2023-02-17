Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen downgraded Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Twilio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.30.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Twilio by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

