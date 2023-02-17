TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U – Get Rating) were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$25.91 and last traded at C$25.33. Approximately 10,671 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 3,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.62.

TSE:QBTC.U Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.34.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TSE:QBTC.U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE:QBTC.U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.