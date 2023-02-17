Truist Financial Increases Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $75.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Innovations has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

