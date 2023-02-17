Truist Financial Increases Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $75.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.
Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Innovations has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40.
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
