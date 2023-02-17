Truist Financial Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $140.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.52.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $123.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.81.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

