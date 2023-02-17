Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triton International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Triton International’s current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triton International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Triton International in a research report on Wednesday.

Triton International Stock Performance

Triton International stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.13. Triton International has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $73.00.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.44 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 44.47%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triton International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Triton International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 634.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,752 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 1,075.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 149,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Triton International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

