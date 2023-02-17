Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.51. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 16,089 shares.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.