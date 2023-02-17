TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70 to $2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-2% yr/yr or $398.95 million to $402.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.58 million. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.65 EPS.

TriNet Group Trading Up 1.7 %

TNET stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.61. The company had a trading volume of 331,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,169. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $406,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,367.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,327 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

