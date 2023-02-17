TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.25.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TriNet Group stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.54. The company had a trading volume of 451,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,537. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $406,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,367.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $406,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,367.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,327. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

