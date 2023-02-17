TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Cowen

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TNET. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.25.

NYSE TNET opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.15. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.54.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $406,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,367.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $406,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,367.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,327 over the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Amundi bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 4,961.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

