TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

TriMas Stock Down 0.3 %

TriMas stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TriMas Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRS shares. William Blair cut shares of TriMas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

