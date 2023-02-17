Traxx (TRAXX) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $59.98 million and $273,996.58 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Traxx has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00431957 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,809.74 or 0.28613587 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Traxx Profile

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars.

