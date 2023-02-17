Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Buys £148.95 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts acquired 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 993 ($12.05) per share, with a total value of £148.95 ($180.81).

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

On Thursday, December 8th, Nick Roberts acquired 16 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 927 ($11.25) per share, with a total value of £148.32 ($180.04).

Travis Perkins Trading Up 0.2 %

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,019.50 ($12.38) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 902.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 978.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 908.13. Travis Perkins plc has a 12-month low of GBX 707.80 ($8.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,485.50 ($18.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Travis Perkins

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Travis Perkins to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 900 ($10.92) to GBX 800 ($9.71) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,404.29 ($17.05).

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.