TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TA. B. Riley cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

TravelCenters of America Trading Up 70.8 %

TA opened at $84.43 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $84.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About TravelCenters of America

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $38,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth $97,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

