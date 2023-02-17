Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $48.69 target price on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.48.
Trade Desk Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $63.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3,153.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88.
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
