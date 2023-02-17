Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $48.69 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $63.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3,153.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trade Desk by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,657 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $100,508,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

