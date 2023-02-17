Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 629.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TM stock opened at $142.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.28. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $189.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on TM. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.