TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Trading Up 3.8%

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.78. Approximately 54,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 159,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.98.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $175.31 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 200.0% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 48,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 147.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 119,349 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the second quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 9.8% during the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 16,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

