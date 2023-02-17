Toncoin Price Up 5.5% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00009663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.83 billion and $29.33 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00043440 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001784 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00018670 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00219314 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,747.48 or 1.00003344 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.36006818 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $29,634,867.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

