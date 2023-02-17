Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0403 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $403.01 million and approximately $39.63 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00043417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028974 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00018593 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00219034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,850.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002682 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,495,248,225.753328 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0423672 USD and is up 8.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $35,743,940.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

