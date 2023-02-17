Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $398.52 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $398.52 million and approximately $31.68 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00043577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00029044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00018815 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004105 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00219520 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,798.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,495,771,925.995105 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03966471 USD and is down -5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $37,720,104.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

