ThornTree Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 110,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $26,032,000. Netflix comprises 8.9% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix Price Performance

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX traded down $6.71 on Friday, reaching $344.00. 2,020,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,669,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.33. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $402.87. The stock has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

